The six performances you need to see from South By Southwest 2017

Rag'n'Bone Man - Skin
In one of the most anticipated gigs of South by Southwest 2017, Rag'n'Bone Man brought Austin to a stand still with this breathtaking version of Skin at the BBC Introducing and PRS for Music Foundation showcase.
IDLES - Well Done
A glorious ball of rage: Bristol band IDLES perform irresistible track Well Done at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas - causing a chaotic end to the night that even featured a mosh pit cameo from 6 Music's Steve Lamacq.
The Japanese House - Face Like Thunder
Dreamy, subterranean pop from Amber Bain, aka The Japanese House. A performance that gently pulls you in with it's subtle brilliance and leaves you wanting to watch it again and again and again!
The Vryll Society - Shadow Of A Wave
Look into the kaleidoscope of Liverpool's The Vryll Society as they make their debut performance stateside with BBC Introducing and PRS for Music Foundation at SXSW in Austin.
Catholic Action - L.U.V
One of Glasgow's brightest new bands Catholic Action bring their bouncing, quirky indie sound to Austin, Texas. 'L.U.V' is a concise nugget of guitar harmonizing heaven.
CASI - The Beast
From the mountains of Wales to the beating heart of Austin. Powerful new pop artist CASI performs epic track 'The Beast' as she makes her debut performance across the pond for BBC Introducing.