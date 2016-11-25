Dirty cash? The most shocking private gigs in music history

In October 2009, Sting was reportedly paid over £1 million to play a show organised by Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Islam Karimov - Uzbekistan's dictatorial leader for 27 years (he died in September 2016).

The concert was somewhat surprising given Sting's reputation for supporting environmental and humanitarian causes. In 2002, a UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, Craig Murray, accused Karimov of siphoning water from the Aral Sea for irrigation projects, causing it to shrink dramatically, and in their obituary, BBC News said: "Karimov's near-monopoly on power was enabled by stifling dissent. Opposition politicians and human rights campaigners have been jailed or thrown out of the country."

Sting was unrepentant. "I am well aware of the Uzbek president's appalling reputation in the field of human rights as well as the environment," he said in a statement. "I made the decision to play there in spite of that. I have come to believe that cultural boycotts are not only pointless gestures, they are counter-productive, where proscribed states are further robbed of the open commerce of ideas and art and as a result become even more closed, paranoid and insular."

Sting is by no means the only Westerner to have got caught up with Gulnara. In the mid-2000s, she tried to launch a pop career and recorded a duet with Julio Iglesias. She later fell out of favour with her father and was placed under house arrest, and last year was accused of corruption herself.