Calvin Harris tops Radio 1's Specialist Chart

Every week Phil Taggart brings you the ten hottest new tracks from Radio 1's team of night-time DJs - The Specialist Chart.

From the last seven days of radio, Phil counts down the ten best recent releases, covering rock, RnB and everything inbetween.

Everything is then rounded off with Phil's 7 Day Forecast - the tunes we reckon are going to make waves across Radio 1's specialist music shows this week, and firm favourites to enter the chart next week.