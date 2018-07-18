Jacob Collier: The evolution of a YouTube prodigy

Did he have any inkling of where those early videos would take him?

“Not in the slightest,” he admits breezily, as he waits in the shadow of the Albert Hall for a soundcheck. “I was just doing what I loved to do, and I was trying to make it as beautiful as I possibly could. In some ways, nothing has changed too much.”

Jacob is being quite modest here. He has actually just finished a 200 plus-date tour of Europe, the US and Australia. His debut album, In My Room (recorded, you guessed it, in his room) won two Grammys last year. He is mentored by Quincy Jones (THE Quincy Jones) and hangs out with the kind of music legends that most of us can only dream of.

And then, of course, there’s his Prom (Jacob Collier and Friends, 19 July).

“This has been a beacon in my diary for about a year,” he says. “The Proms are everything life is all about: people coming together, and joy and music and celebration and togetherness... and London, which is the best city in the world.”