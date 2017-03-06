8 tunes you'll hear differently once you know who wrote them

Those with long memories or a very old computer will remember that the early attempts by Microsoft to use interesting startup music fell flat. The sound for their 1992 operating system, Windows 3.1x, was a rather jarring and not-very-popular electronic fanfare, resulting in the company asking ambient music master Brian Eno to come up with something better for Windows 95. He got to work on a Mac, he told Radio 4's Museum of Curiosity in 2009 - "I've never used a PC in my life; I don't like them" - and tried to meet a brief that was "about 150 adjectives" long. "The piece of music should be inspirational, sexy, driving, provocative, nostalgic, sentimental," Eno recalled, "and then at the bottom it said, 'And not more than 3.8 seconds long.'"

His final piece clocked in at over six seconds and is fondly remembered. In 2015, to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Ideoforms slowed it down 4,000 per cent to create an eerie 3:54-minute soundscape.

The famous BBC Arena theme tune was also written by Eno, but it wasn't a specific commission - it's the title track from his 1975 album Another Green World. When Arena moved out of BBC's Television Centre in 2013, they made a short film (above) about the many letters that they'd been sent over the years asking what the music was.