Deliberately bad: Are these the worst pieces of music ever?

Tom Service talks about the fascinating Portsmouth Sinfonia project in the above episode of The Listening Service, and they've also been the subject of an excellent episode of Radio 4's In Living Memory. Were they an art project? A Les Dawson-style satirical joke? A serious investigation into what music actually is? Probably a bit of all three things, as well as being a decidedly British experiment.

The orchestral group was formed by composer Gavin Bryars in 1970 at the Portsmouth School of Art and made up of students who either had no music training or, if they did, they were asked to play an unfamiliar instrument (with occasional exceptions). The results, as you can hear from the below clip of the Sinfonia performing Richard Strauss's Also sprach Zarathustra, were laugh-out-loud funny and led to the group calling themselves "the world's worst orchestra". Nonetheless, they caught the public imagination, and attracted the interest of composer Michael Nyman and Brian Eno, who joined them playing clarinet and produced their first two albums. They also won enough fans to secure gigs at London's Royal Festival Hall and the Royal Albert Hall, and never officially split up, although they last performed in 1979.

In effect, they took being really bad very seriously, but what was the point of the project? In the above In Living Memory episode, members of the orchestra suggest a number of different reasons, from being an exercise in the avant-garde and/or experimental music; pure entertainment; an opportunity for those not gifted in playing music to experience the pleasure of doing so; and musical anarchy.