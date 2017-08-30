Dead cool: 11 times pop stars became zombies

If there's one thing we know about zombies - apart from the fact that they don't make great dinner party guests - it's that they're bleedin' persistent. True to their undead nature, zombies are the pop culture trend that just won't die. From George A Romero's Living Dead series via Shaun of the Dead and The Walking Dead to Game of Thrones, zombies have been our constant, dishevelled companions for as long as we can remember. So it's no surprise that bands and singers have periodically tried to cop a bit of undead cool.

Here are 11 gory examples of when pop stars were bitten by the zombie bug.