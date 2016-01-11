BBC presenters pay tribute to David Bowie

There are very few musicians who have had as much of an influence on popular music as David Bowie. Our DJs and presenters have joined millions of others in reacting to the sad news of his death at the age of 69.

Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop was a close friend and collaborator of Bowie's for over 40 years. Iggy, who has been presenting a 6 Music show since 2013, described him as the "light of my life".

Mark Radcliffe

6 Music and Radio 2 DJ Mark Radcliffe summed it up simply: "a world without Bowie in it is less of a world". 6 Music also tweeted a 2002 photo of Bowie on Radio 1 with Radcliffe and Marc Riley (aka Mark and Lard).

MistaJam

Radio 1 & 1Xtra's MistaJam posted this image from the video for Let's Dance: "Very few artists can ever, and will ever, be able to claim to be as influential, or as good, for as long. #RIPDavidBowie

If you've never heard him or of him, go and check out some of his music today. Personally, I think you can't go wrong starting at his 'Let's Dance' era and then going back."

Jeremy Vine

Radio 2's Jeremy Vine is another huge Bowie fan remembering Bowie's incredible legacy with a series of posts.

Clara Amfo

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo reflected on her love for his work as an actor, with this promo image from 1986 film Absolute Beginners, in which Bowie starred as well as contributing the titular track.

Bobby Friction

Bobby Friction from the BBC Asian Network remembered meeting the "genius & gentleman" Bowie in the late 90s. Elaborating on the above tweet, he said "I wanted to talk about his music but all he wanted to know about was young British Asian music, fashion & culture."

Matt Everitt

6 Music and Radio 2 music journalist Matt Everitt posted this photo featuring a lyric from Starman, which he took "inside the phone box featured on the back of the Ziggy Stardust album sleeve".

Jarvis Cocker

Jarvis Cocker, who presents shows on both Radio 4 and 6 Music said this about David's unique style and influence: "Bowie made people feel that it was alright to be a bit different and try things out."

Lauren Laverne, Noreen Khan, Shaun Keaveny, Nick Grimshaw...

Meanwhile Shaun Keaveny and Lauren Laverne on 6 Music, Noreen Khan on Asian Network, Nick Grimshaw on Radio 1 and others did the same that most of us will be doing today, playing music and sharing memories from one of music's biggest icons.