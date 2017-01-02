8 predictions for music in 2017

"At the moment everyone is talking about making songs 'Spotifyable'. Spotify analytics can tell labels when a particular track isn't making it onto any playlists because it's skipped after a few seconds. That's starting to dictate how writers and producers create songs. All of a sudden you have people putting the chorus at the beginning because it has to be so entertaining from the get-go. That's crazy to me because making music is all about seeing how the vibe of a song plays out.

"But songwriting is a job for a lot of people and if you're lucky enough to be signed by a publisher, then most likely you're going to adhere to what the audience wants. People scroll through things and tap instinctively, so of course it's the same with music. The world is instant now. It's like sweets, it's like clickbait: there's a quick-fix of satisfaction and then it's gone. My fear is that a lot of new music will make you feel great in the moment but won't stick with you emotionally."