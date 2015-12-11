10 reasons why it's Frank Sinatra's world, we just live in it

It was Frank Sinatra's drinking buddy Dean Martin who coined the phrase "it's Frank's world, we just live in it", a self-depreciating shrug that still nails the alpha-male status Sinatra has within the musical hierarchy. He wasn't just the Chairman of the Board, he was the first sharp-dressed street hustler heartthrob superstar in music. Everyone since - from Elvis Presley to NWA to Justin Bieber - has followed a trail he blazed.

So in tribute to one of the founding fathers of 20th century pop culture around what would have been his 100th birthday (and in the spirit of BBC Radio 2's Sinatra Centenary Season), here are 10 things Frank did first... or best: