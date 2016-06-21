Newsworthy Farm: BBC News at Glastonbury

Floods, mud, drugs and gentrification - the BBC reports literally from the field

Glastonbury, it seems, is seldom out of the news. Last year, we had the controversial Kanye booking, the petition to ban him, poor old Dave Grohl breaking his leg and cancelling the Foo Fighters headline slot, then Florence + The Machine getting the nod to climb one place further up the bill - and that was all before the festival even started.

It's been quieter in the run up to the 2016 festival, but we've nonetheless had news of tickets selling out in 30 minutes, regular updates on who will be headlining and opening, and an announcement of plans to honour Bowie and Prince.

In years and decades gone by, Glastonbury wasn't dissected in such forensic detail, but there was always much to discuss, as these BBC News reports stretching all the way back to the very early days of the festival prove: