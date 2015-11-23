Arena at 40: Explore 10 of their best music films

Arena turning 40 in 2015 means it's now the longest-running arts documentary strand in the world. In that time, more than 600 films have been made - the majority commissioned by, and many made by, Anthony Wall, editor since 1985.

Over the last 40 years, music has been a core source of intrigue to Arena. The series was ahead of its time in making no distinction between supposed high and low art, and in thinking of popular music - both in the present and past - as more than entertainment.

The strand has been celebrating its birthday in typically adventurous fashion - with a 24-hour collage piece made up of archive footage, Night and Day, that premiered at the Cambridge Film Festival in September and can be seen at Cine-City, the Brighton Film Festival from 21 November until 12 December. And there's also a condensed, 1 hour 30 minute version of the film to enjoy (BBC Four, 22 November) as well as our below attempt at collage, of sorts. Here are clips from just 10 wonderful, ground-breaking Arena music docs...