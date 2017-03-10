8 bands you probably didn't know are still touring

If you have your music library hooked up to a gig ticketing service, you'll no doubt have regular moments when a tour flashes up for a band you love but just assumed had called it a day ages ago. When it's truly surprising, it's often because that band is very closely associated with a particular time in music - perhaps because they had a monster hit that links them to a certain year, or were part of scene that summed up a generation.

These eight groups may seem of their time in our minds, but they're still very much around; they're super troupers that either split, then reformed - like Steps, who are back with a new record and tour - or never stopped believing. We salute them.