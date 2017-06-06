Over the Rainbow: How this powerful song has soundtracked history

So it's not just world-shaking events that Over the Rainbow can help to heal. It feels deeply personal, which is partly why Eva Cassidy's stripped-to-the-bone acoustic version works so well. She sings the song as if she's been waiting a long time for salvation, but still believes there's a faint possibility and that's what she is clinging to.

Although it was first recorded in 1992, this version didn't reach public prominence until 2000, when Terry Wogan began playing it on his Radio 2 breakfast show. Eva had died two years previously from cancer, which only added greater emotional impact to what was already an enormously poignant version of this most wistful of songs. Her posthumous collection Songbird began to sell in huge quantities across the UK and Europe, not least because people who had experienced similar losses could identify so strongly with her story, her quiet dignity and that aching voice.

And all of that emotion had been hardwired into the song from the start. Yip Harburg's son and biographer Ernie puts the success of the song down to one key word, as he told Democracy Now: "It's a story of a little girl that wants to get out. She’s in trouble, and she wants to get somewhere. Well, the rainbow was the only color that she’d see in Kansas. She wants to get over the rainbow. But then, Yip put in something which makes it a Yip song. He said, 'And the dreams you dare to dream really do come true.' You see? And that word 'dare' lands on the note, and it's a perfect thing, and it’s been generating courage for people for years afterward, you know?"

Find out more about Over the Rainbow by listening to the following episode of Radio 4's Soul Music: