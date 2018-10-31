Quiz: Can you match these pets to their pop star owner?

By Fraser McAlpine

The relationship between pop stars and animals is preposterously cute. Their social media accounts are often densely showered with adorable images of puppies and kittens snuggling up to their famous owners. And that's not counting those pets that are popular enough to have their own Instagram or Twitter feeds.

Iggy Pop has a cockatoo called Biggy Pop, Katy Perry has a cat called Kitty Purry, and the French artist Sophie Calle managed to convince Bono, Pharrell Williams, Jarvis Cocker and Michael Stipe to pay tribute to her recently deceased cat on a specially recorded album.

So any real fan will know their favourite singer's pets as well as they know their own. But do you?

Like us on Facebook, on Instagram, or follow us on Twitter

Related links

Latest Articles

  • 8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

    8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

  • Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

    Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

  • 7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

    7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

  • 9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

    9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

  • Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

    Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

  • 7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

    7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from