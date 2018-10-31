Quiz: Can you match these pets to their pop star owner?

The relationship between pop stars and animals is preposterously cute. Their social media accounts are often densely showered with adorable images of puppies and kittens snuggling up to their famous owners. And that's not counting those pets that are popular enough to have their own Instagram or Twitter feeds.

Iggy Pop has a cockatoo called Biggy Pop, Katy Perry has a cat called Kitty Purry, and the French artist Sophie Calle managed to convince Bono, Pharrell Williams, Jarvis Cocker and Michael Stipe to pay tribute to her recently deceased cat on a specially recorded album.

So any real fan will know their favourite singer's pets as well as they know their own. But do you?