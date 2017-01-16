6 songs that make you cry and the reasons why

This time last year, we published an article with a similar title to this one, and also featuring six episodes of Soul Music - the long-running Radio 4 series that examines a song or piece of music that's had a powerful emotional impact on musicians and listeners alike.

Perhaps because it was the week of so-called Blue Monday - the admittedly suspect idea that the third Monday in January is the most depressing day of the year - the article captured your imaginations. It was widely shared from the social media accounts of BBC Music, Radio 4, Radio 2 and 6 Music, with hundreds of you telling us which songs make you cry, and for what reasons.

We read your comments and were moved by them, so here are six more episodes of Soul Music - all on pieces of music that you told us you find solace in at difficult times.