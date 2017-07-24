Film stars as pop stars: 5 fans rated, 5 they slated

Autobiographical rock and pop films are tricky beasts to get right. It's hard to find an actor with the same talent and charisma as some of music's most singular entertainers, and even when the performer seems a good fit, the script has to tell the right story in the right way or the fans - who are the most likely to bother to see the film in the first place - will turn against it.

So, with the announcement that the much discussed Freddie Mercury biopic is firmly back on track, with Rami Malek in the lead role, here's a cautionary look at the best (and worst) biopics in music.