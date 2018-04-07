F1 goes pop! 6 unexpected times music met motorsport

Fleetwood Mac's The Chain was introduced to coverage in 1978, predating (just about) even Bernie Ecclestone being at the top of the sport, and the song has continued to be associated with a Saturday or Sunday spent watching cars drive around in a circle ever since.

It wasn't in any way composed for Formula 1, but The Chain - a song about frictions between lovers within the group - undoubtedly has had an effect about the way we think about F1 and sound. If it's iconic to you as a soundtrack, it's likely the screaming crescendo of guitar gets your heart racing and conjures something daring to flutter in your chest.

The Chain, released in 1977, was a recent hit when it was introduced to F1 and it seemed initially at odds with motor racing. Fleetwood Mac were a romantic band with a folky sound and a hippie-ish outlook not really associated with banging expensive, oily machinery around a circuit. An instrumental version of the track is used, focussing on the menace of the bassline and the build up to a guitar solo. Unintentionally, it just seems to fit to the flow of corners around a classic race track and, despite only being used as a theme in the UK, The Chain is known worldwide as The Formula 1 Song.

