6 massive 90s hits that cursed the band

The song: The lead single from TLC's second album CrazySexyCool was an RnB-pop masterpiece sung from the perspective of a woman who cheats on her unfaithful lover. It was their first No.1 single in the US.

The problem: Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes wasn't a fan of the track and argued against its release. "I was totally, 100 per cent against Creep," she told VH1. "I was like, 'If a girl is gonna catch her man cheating, instead of telling her to cheat back, why don't we tell her to just leave?'" She threatened to wear black tape over her mouth during the song's video, but eventually dropped her gripe - although the rapper, famed for covering the left lens of her glasses with a condom in order to promote safe sex, used her verse on a remix of the track to highlight possible pitfalls of infidelity including pregnancy and STDs.

What happened: Both Creep and CrazySexyCool were huge successes, but TLC had little opportunity to enjoy the spoils: they filed for bankruptcy in 1995, alleging that unfavourable deals with record label LaFace and management company Pebbitone meant that each member received less than $50,000 as reward for their work on an album that shifted millions of copies, leaving them saddled with debts of roughly $3.5m. Follow-up FanMail wasn't released until 1999, by which point Lopes had grown tired of the group. She challenged her bandmates to record a solo album for a 3-CD set, with fans then deciding which member deserved a $1.5 million bounty from their record label; she eventually returned to the band but was killed in a car crash in 2002. Remaining members Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas, meanwhile, released a new TLC record in June this year.