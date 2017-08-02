8 amazing duets between humans and birds

From Leonard Cohen's Bird on the Wire to Coldplay's Birds, avians have always served pop stars faithfully as lyrical metaphors. Occasionally real birds have inspired songs, like the pelicans who would sit on Bob Marley's windowsill at Hope Road in Jamaica, prompting him to write Three Little Birds. And sometimes they have inadvertently wound up on record - like the birds near Shirley Collins's cottage, whose song filtered through the window as she home-recorded her 2016 comeback album Lodestar.

But in recent times, birds have been exercising more creative control. Some have shown up in songwriting credits. Some compose their own heavenly music simply by flying. And one has even achieved frontman status. Here are eight musicians that have collaborated with birds - and not always for their vocal prowess.