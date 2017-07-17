Time capsule treasure: what did we hide for the future?

And for almost as long as people have been making time capsules - whether tiny secret personal caches or grand caskets buried with public ceremony - they've included music in them.

As the Guardian reported, construction workers in Manhattan recently dug up what they thought was an unexploded World War II bomb, but it turned out to be a time capsule from the storied Danceteria club, birthplace of Madonna's career. The capsule was buried in 1985, a year before the club closed, by clubbers and staff:

"It was just an excuse to do a party," former club owner John Argento said. "We forgot about it and went on to the next party."

The contents of the capsule haven't yet been confirmed, but among the "messages to the future" left by club-goers, there'll surely be some reference to the club's most famous graduate, who'd danced through the club in the film Desperately Seeking Susan that year (Sade, LL Cool J and the Beastie Boys also worked there).

Here are some other musicians who've been encapsulated for posterity, in order to let future generations hear the sound of then.