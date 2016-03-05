10 songs that prove that mother knows best

For all that it pretends to be about casting off parental controls and getting wild and free and crazy on the dancefloor, pop music likes mums. It likes to quote their advice, pay tribute to their endless patience and, on occasion, use them to start fights with rivals.

So, as it's Mothering Sunday, here are a few of the songs that make good use of the saintly figure of a wise mother, like Justin Bieber's mum Pattie Mallette (see above). Sometimes they are encouraging, sometimes chastising, but you ignore their wisdom at your peril. Now, go and clean behind your ears, tuck your shirt in, and have a listen: