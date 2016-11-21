7 Years Old: The story behind THAT song

Lukas told the Rolling Stone: "People treated me differently because I came from Christiania. Teachers would blame me for things because of where I came from. I started out a very, very mellow kid, very social, but I ended up quite a diabolic youth".

So at the age of eight he sought sanctuary as a soprano soloist in the Copenhagen Boys' Choir (as you do). With a modestly, self confessed "really good voice" Lukas credits his vocal skills for saving him from being thrown out of school*.

But it's not classical music that really gave him his true voice, it's hip hop. From NWA, to Dr Dre, to Jay-Z, rap found a way to communicate the outsider nature of growing up in Christiania. So once, when he was 12 years old, he began writing raps, nearly a decade before his first songs would emerge.

*despite his tough time at school, '7 Years' is now being used in the classroom, much to Lukas' delight...