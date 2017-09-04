16 musicians you didn't know were at school with each other

Every school contains plenty of wannabe pop stars, rappers learning the ropes and aspiring musicians of all stripes. Yet the odds against any one of them becoming famous are pretty astronomical, even in performing arts academies. The chances of having more than one future pop star in your tutor group - especially those who haven't just banded together in a group, like U2 - must call for the kind of statistics they only teach in top set maths.

And yet, defying all expectations to the contrary, here are eight sets of surprising schoolmates - all lined up in pairs like they're on a trip to the zoo and there are busy roads to cross.