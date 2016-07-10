6 BBC broadcasts that will transport you deep into the tranquility of British nature

Now sit back and enjoy a magical musical moment between a nightingale and folk musicians Sam Lee and Alice Zawadzki, recorded deep in the Sussex woods for Late Junction on Radio 3. Zawadzki sings and plays violin while Lee is on the jaw harp and shruti. The recording was made as part of a wider Radio 3 series celebrating British birdlife with words and music inspired by nature's own musicians. For more highlights, head over to Birdsong on BBC Radio 3.

Available: for over a year