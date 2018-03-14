6 performances you need to see from SXSW 2018

On Tuesday 13 March, BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation presented the first in a series of showcases at the 2018 South By Southwest Festival (SXSW). Here are six of the many stand-out moments from the night.
Himalayas - Thank God I'm Not Like You
Opening the showcase at Austin's Latitude 30 venue - home to the British Music Embasy for SXSW 2018 - Himalayas rolled up their sleeves, smashed out the riffs and hit the crowd with their own brand of razor-sharp bluesy rock.
Jerry Williams - What Do You Want For Breakfast
With great songs, full of conversational lyrics and hooks that make you want to move around, Jerry Williams has been compared to both Lily Allen and Kate Nash. But watch this performance and you'll see she has a style all of her own.
Rachel K Collier - Poison
On her debut US performance, Rachel K Collier brought grooves, style and some wild percussion to SXSW 2018. One of the undoubted highlights of her set was this track, Poison. It'll get into your head and leave you wanting more.
Pale Waves - Heavenly
One of the most talked about new British bands, Pale Waves are having quite a year already. After making the top five in BBC Music's Sound of 2018, their performance at the Introducing showcase was bound to draw the crowds, and sure enough there were queues down the street as they hit the stage. This track, Heavenly, has it all - gorgeous guitars, melodic basslines and stunning vocals. Enjoy.
Che Lingo - Same Energy
South London rapper, Che Lingo had the Austin crowd in the palm of his hand and hanging on his every bar as he dropped acapellas and certified bangers in a tight set at the British Music Embassy. Same Energy is a track you need to watch. Right now.
Touts - Asleep
Bringing the night to a suitably raucous close, the Derry three-piece had the venue bouncing with viseceral, truly hard-hitting tunes such as Sold Out and Bombscare, and this, the very brilliant Asleep.