6 of the most controversial interviews with musicians

When John Lennon told the Evening Standard that The Beatles had become "more popular than Jesus" in 1966, there was remarkably little fuss; it wasn't until four months later, when the quotes were reprinted in the American magazine Datebook, that they sparked outrage. Records were burned, death threats were made, and the band quickly found themselves at the centre of a furious publicity storm. Lennon eventually apologised, but the backlash played a significant part in them deciding to stop touring and become a studio-only band.

Lennon may have been one of the first musicians to cause an almighty media ruckus in an interview, but he's certainly not the only one - here are six other pop stars who sparked controversy by speaking, rather than singing, on the record.