At war with nextdoor: When musician neighbours fall out

Jimmy Page and showbiz director/restaurant critic pal Michael Winner lived harmoniously nextdoor to each other in West London for many years, with the Led Zeppelin guitarist even scoring Winner's film Death Wish II. That all changed in 2013 when Winner passed away, and Robbie Williams bought his mansion for £17.5m. Page, who has lived in his house since 1972, objected to Robbie's plans to renovate, which included creating a two-storey basement.

As the Evening Standard reported, work began, but the builders were subsequently fined £3,000 for disturbing Page's peace - by taking apart a shed on a Sunday. Also, the former Take That singer was caught launching into a tirade during a supposedly off-air conversation with an Italian radio station. He claimed that Page had been "sitting in his car outside our house four hours at a time. He's recording the workmen to see if they're making too much noise. The builders came in and he was asleep in his garden waiting. It's like a mental illness."

In June this year, he was forced to make an apology, as NME reported: "I would like to offer my sincere apologies to Jimmy Page, my neighbour, for my comments made before Christmas about him in relation to my recent building works, in which I likened alleged behaviour on his part to suffering from a mental illness. Jimmy Page has explained to me that certain specific factual assertions which I made were in fact not true and I am happy to accept what Jimmy Page says."