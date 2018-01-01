Heartwarming New Year's resolutions from musicians to inspire you in 2018

"Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier,'" said Alfred Lord Tennyson. But how, exactly, are you planning on making the next 365 days even better? And even if you do know what New Year's resolution you're going to make - stop smoking, lose weight, save more money and spend more time with family and friends are among the most common - how do you stop yourself from breaking them?

Fear not, for the great and the good of pop have you covered: here are some particularly inspiring New Year's resolutions from musicians that'll keep you motivated and on course to achieve your goals, long after the last notes of Auld Lang Syne have faded away.