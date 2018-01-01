Heartwarming New Year's resolutions from musicians to inspire you in 2018

"Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier,'" said Alfred Lord Tennyson. But how, exactly, are you planning on making the next 365 days even better? And even if you do know what New Year's resolution you're going to make - stop smoking, lose weight, save more money and spend more time with family and friends are among the most common - how do you stop yourself from breaking them?
Fear not, for the great and the good of pop have you covered: here are some particularly inspiring New Year's resolutions from musicians that'll keep you motivated and on course to achieve your goals, long after the last notes of Auld Lang Syne have faded away.
Woody Guthrie
Back in 1943, folk legend Woody Guthrie wrote down "33 New Years Rulin's" in his journal. Those Rulins - or resolutions, as we'd call them today - covered a lot of ground, with tips for improved efficiency ("Work more and better"; "work by a schedule"), good health and hygiene ("wash teeth if any"; "shave"; "take a bath"; "eat good - fruit - vegetables - milk"), political activism ("Help win war - beat fascism"), and cutting fancier shapes ("dance better"). But while some were specific to him ("Send Mary and kids money"), others ("don't get lonesome"; "stay glad"; "dream good"; "love everybody") are mottos everyone can identify with.
Kendrick Lamar
Trust the deep-thinking, eloquent Kendrick Lamar to dig a little bit deeper when it comes to his resolutions. Rather than getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty details of what he wanted to change, he's more interested in the nature of change itself. In 2014, he told Revolt his New Year's resolution was "not being stagnant", before explaining: "Man hates change. But everything is subject to change. Everything has to evolve. Me getting out of my own habits and out of my own way, understanding that, that's something I gotta practice."
Jessie J
Losing weight is one of the most common New Year's resolutions - especially if you've overindulged at Christmas - but when Access Hollywood asked Jessie J what her goals were for 2012, she took a different approach by saying her aim was to put on some pounds instead. "It's important to know know when you need to gain weight, or when you need to lose weight and be healthy," she added. If that's not an order to have another left-over mince pie from Christmas, we don't know what is.
Elvis Costello
If you find it hard to stay motivated when it comes to your resolutions, then 2017 didn't get off to the most helpful start: the year was less than 30 days old when Doomsday Clock scientists suggested the world was inching closer towards the apocalypse. But that hasn't stopped Elvis Costello from vowing to make hay while the sun shines in 2018. "To continue enjoying everything that still may be enjoyable in what's left of the world and in what's left of the time," he told Rolling Stone when asked for his resolutions. "You want a hopeful answer? Let's hope for something better, and you can't just enjoy it - you have to try for something better, as well. There is a lot of stuff that needs sorting out."
Courtney Love
Hole singer Courtney Love took the Guthrie approach to her resolutions in 2007, and ended up publishing a whopping 53 on her website. And like Guthrie's, her own goals range from self-improvement ("learn an Asian language; learn to drive; sell the pony and get a new horse") to bad habit-busting ("stop smoking…"; "don't go to nightclubs with 19-year-olds"), and specific nuggets ("stay p***** off at the world for song usage") to universal mottos ("Have a happy satisfied child and family"). And that's without even mentioning the brilliant, "Have fantastic sex with commitment and honour with someone who treats me as I deserve and don't give my power away”).
Nicki Minaj
The Confidence Trick, a recent Radio 4 documentary from Laura Barton, explored just how important a sense of swaggering self-assuredness can be when trying to impress others - and how we can often feel restricted by our own self-doubt. If your aim for the year is to improve your own confidence, then remember this advice from Nicki Minaj, who had some bold words (including one she invented herself) when detailing her resolutions in an interview with MTV. Her goal? To be the "biggest, baddest, boldest, booming-est, fearless-ocity-est, Pink Friday-est, girl".
