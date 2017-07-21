From Star Wars to Harry Potter, why John Williams is a soundtrack Jedi

On 20 July, the BBC Proms held a special tribute to John Williams, the man behind practically every film soundtrack you love. From his Jaws theme - the most terrifying two notes in musical history - to his instantly recognisable music from Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter, he's composed dozens of pieces that are arguably as powerful as anything by Stravinsky or Mozart.

If you wanted to feel some of that power, you only had to talk to the thousands of people queuing to get in, or those working and performing at the concert. Each one had a story about just why John Williams's music is so important to them. It can make you a fortune busking, it can be the reason you started playing an instrument, it can even be the music you want played at your wedding.

The Prom was performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra conducted by Keith Lockhart.