9 pop stars who quit their day jobs for fame

Dumfries DJ Calvin Harris's first attempt at breaking into the music industry turned out to be something of a damp squib: believing he'd find more luck in London, he headed south, working as a shelf stacker while hoping to meet like-minded people who could give him his big break. But a combination of scant opportunities and spiralling living costs forced him to return to his parents' house in Scotland.

Back in his old haunt, he found himself grinding away in a familiar job. "I worked at Marks & Spencer in Dumfries," he later told Prestige. "On the sales floor, in the warehouse, on the tills, stocking shelves. I showed people where the corned beef was and date-rotated the yogurt."

But he kept plugging away with his other ambitions, too, recording songs on his own cheap equipment and uploading them to MySpace in the hope of attracting industry interest. "I was literally on the shop floor and got a call that EMI was offering me £30,000 for three years," he said. "I was earning £20,000 a year and I was thinking if I should really leave. Thank God I did."

It's unlikely he regrets it: since then, he's sold over eight million singles and one million albums in the UK alone, and US business magazine Forbes claimed that he was the world's highest-paid DJ for three years in a row between 2013 and 2015. According to them, he's currently worth around $63 million.