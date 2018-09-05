8 priceless pop artefacts found lying around the house

An inspirational tale for jumble enthusiasts all over the world. A long-time Motown fan bought some old LPs at the estate sale of a deceased Motown musician for 50 cents, and found some unexpected treasure hidden inside once he got his spoils home: soul legend Marvin Gaye's passport. "When I got home, I was going through them and out of an album fell this passport," he said. "And so it literally fell into my hands."

The Detroit native - who worked at the Motown museum - took the document to the US version of the Antiques Roadshow, where appraiser Laura Wooley valued it at roughly £12,300. "It's not a really common thing to see Marvin Gaye memorabilia," she said.

The passport was issued in 1964, the same year he released How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You), and used the altered spelling of his surname. "When he was signed as a solo artist with Motown, he decided to add that 'E', and there's a lot of different theories," explained Wooley. "People say it's because he wanted to separate himself from his father or because he actually liked Sam Cooke so much, who had an 'E' at the end of his name, that he wanted to imitate his idol."