The Proms 2018 in 19 unmissable moments

For the last 10 days we've been counting down to the Last Night of the Proms by adding clips from across the season that reflect the quality and breadth of a summer of music-making. It wasn't easy to make our selections, and we could have picked many more, but we hope you enjoy them.

As for the Last Night itself, be sure to join us...

On Radio 3 from 19:15 to 23:00.

The first half of Last Night of the Proms will be on BBC Two from 19:15 to 21:00, and available to watch later here.

The second half will be on BBC One from 21:00 to 22:30, and available later here.