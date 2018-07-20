Classic photos from the golden days of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop

It's fun to imagine the staff of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop, a sound effects unit, hidden from public view in a bunker under Broadcasting House, only coming up for air to hand over tapes of their work to unsuspecting drama producers.

In truth, they were happily ensconced at the BBC Maida Vale Studios and they often let photographers in to shoot them while they were going about their work, as these pictures prove. They're taken from the BBC archive and cover almost the entire history of the Workshop, which was closed in 1998.

We present them to celebrate Prom 13: Pioneers of Sound, a late-night concert which takes place on Monday 23 July (start time: 10:15pm) and features works from two of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop's most forward-thinking musicians - Delia Derbyshire and Daphne Oram.