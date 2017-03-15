8 music videos featuring mind-blowing optical illusions

There was a point, soon after MTV launched in the 1980s, when the music video became far more than just a visual promo for a song; a good video became a piece of art in itself and the world of music-video directing a fertile breeding ground for filmmakers who would go on to make features and crack Hollywood.

One way of making a vid stand out was to use optical illusions and perspective tricks, some of which have been baffling our eyes and melting minds for centuries. And there's no doubt that in the age of YouTube, an expertly crafted film helps a song go viral. Here are eight of our favourites from the 80s to the present day...