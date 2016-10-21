BBC Music just got personal: get to know the new BBC Music app

The new BBC Music app is now available to download for your mobile or tablet (iOS and Android) for free. Bringing you the finest music moments from across BBC TV, Radio and Online, the app gives you access to exclusive live performances, interviews, playlists and much more.
Download the app now to start discovering more of the BBC Music you love. Watch the video and read on to find out what the app has to offer...
Make It Personal
When you first download the app you'll be able to tell it what kind of music and radio you listen to. It then works some magic to serve up a very personalised selection of amazing music content from around the BBC. So whether you're a fan of Miles Davis, Underworld, Brahms or The 1975, the app will learn what you like and find the best clips for you. Your specially created selection will include festival moments, intimate sessions and interviews, all tailored to your taste and saving you the hassle of searching for the clips you want.
Get Discovering
So on top of enjoying the music you love the BBC Music app is also a gateway to unearthing fresh discoveries. Use the app to hear artists for the first time via specially selected playlists from your favourite shows, presenters and events. If you're always keeping an ear out for something new, the app will do the work to showcase exciting moments from artists you've yet to discover.
What's That Song?
Simple but effective. Heard a song you love on BBC Radio but don't know the artist or title? Quickly find the track by telling the BBC Music app when you were listening. You'll also be able to use My Tracks to store all your favourites.
Export and Listen
Use My Tracks to store all your favourite songs and export the list to one of our partners Spotify, Deezer or YouTube to listen to them in full. Simply add a song to ‘My Tracks’, select a streaming partner by tapping their logo and start listening.
Play Me Some Music
Just want to dive straight in and hear some music, without having to browse first? Hit "Play Me Some Music" and your personal slice of BBC Music will start playing immediately. It couldn't be easier!
How's It For You?
This is just the first version of the BBC Music app and we’ll be looking for ways to make it better. So if you think of something, let us know. You can get in touch via the Feedback section in the app, on Twitter or our Facebook page. We’d love to hear what you think.