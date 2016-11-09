Donald Trump's unexpected thoughts on music - revealed

As ever in the US presidential election, music played a part. Katy Perry stumped for Hillary Clinton and while Donald Trump could count some musicians among his supporters, like Ted Nugent and Loretta Lynn, he was largely opposed by stars from the world of pop.

But what of Trump and Clinton's own musical passions? What songs do they sing in the shower? What music do they turn to at difficult moments for a pick me up?

In an attempt to find answers, we trawled their many books. In Clinton's, there are interesting asides, like her daughter Chelsea being named after Judy Collins's version of Joni Mitchell's song Chelsea Morning and The Rolling Stones' (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction being her teenage "catchall anthem for adolescent angst of all varieties".

The Donald, on the other hand, goes deep on music, revealing a man whose musical life is just as surprising as every other part of his personality.