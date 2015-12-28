The biggest music news stories of 2015

February means awards. Early in the month, our very own Sam Smith cleaning up at the Grammys in the US was huge news (he won four awards - Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year), then at the Brits on 25 February Madonna fell and - unintentionally for once - stole every headline going.

Also, Katy Perry wowed at the Super Bowl and the New Romantic pop singer and club promoter Steve Strange died.