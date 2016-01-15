10 jaw-dropping live performances from 1Xtra’s Hot For 2016

BBC Radio 1Xtra's Hot 4 2016 shortlist contains the finest new rappers and MCs, vocalists and bands across grime, soul, hip hop, RnB and reggae. But before they were tipped for big things this year, the artists were already blowing away listeners in 2015 with live performances, either in the Live Lounge, at festivals or from the depths of Charlie Sloth's fiery booth.

Here's a selection to show what makes this year's crop of contenders so hot: