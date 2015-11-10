BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year 2015

In December Jack Garratt picked up the BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year Award for 2015. Now in its second year (Catfish and the Bottlemen won in 2014) the award couldn't have gone to a more different act. Jack's exquisite, ethereal sounds have gripped fans and the industry alike. Fair to say he sounds like no other.
Jack performed at the BBC Music Awards 2015 on the 10th December in Birmingham, one of the biggest gigs of his career so far, and here's how he did it...
It started with an upload...
In 2009 Jack began uploading tracks to the Introducing Uploader. It led to his first radio play by BBC Introducing in Beds, Herts and Bucks in 2012.
He cut his teeth on the festival circuit...
Jack was selected by BBC Introducing to play Reading + Leeds in 2014, he stormed it and won over plenty of new fans.
Then he was chosen as Huw Stephens’ Record Of The Week...
...and was also added to the Radio 1 playlist!
Jack goes stateside...
Along with 5 other artists Jack played the BBC Introducing & PRS for Music Foundation showcase at the world renowned SXSW festival in Austin. His performance was mesmeric, captivating a room of new music fans and industry tastemakers.
And to Maida Vale...
In his own session for Introducing, Jack recorded a hauntingly beautiful set at Maida Vale.
He then stepped up to the biggest stage yet to steal the show at the 2015 BBC Music Awards, watch his performance below: