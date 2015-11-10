BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year 2015

In December Jack Garratt picked up the BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year Award for 2015. Now in its second year (Catfish and the Bottlemen won in 2014) the award couldn't have gone to a more different act. Jack's exquisite, ethereal sounds have gripped fans and the industry alike. Fair to say he sounds like no other.

Jack performed at the BBC Music Awards 2015 on the 10th December in Birmingham, one of the biggest gigs of his career so far, and here's how he did it...