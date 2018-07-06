Why did these 8 musicians decline a British honour?

Asian Dub Foundation formed in 1993 as an outgrowth of a community arts projects being run by Aniruddha Das and John Pandit, both of whom became part of the group as Dr Das and Pandit G. When Pandit was awarded an MBE it was for "services to the music industry" and not for work with Community Music Ltd or Asian Dub Foundation's campaigning arm, ADFED, so he refused to accept the honour, telling NME in 2002: "I personally don't think it's appropriate. I've never supported the honours system. If you want to acknowledge projects like CM, the work that these organisations do, then fund them. There's no point in giving an individual (an accolade). To bring people into the establishment won't actually help the organisations."

A year later, in a Guardian interview, Pandit said: "It's just such a load of b*******, isn't it? A Member of the British Empire - it's not really me," adding that he refused the award because of "exploitation and colonialism" of the British empire and because "the existing honours system is archaic and shrouded in secrecy". He also joked that he'd told his dad he was "holding out for a knighthood".