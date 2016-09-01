Say it loud! 10 unmissable BBC docs exploring soul music

Soul music is a fusion. Its early pioneers and innovators took the feel and sensuality of contemporary rhythm and blues, and introduced it to the fervour and emotional intensity of gospel. That interplay between Saturday night raunch and Sunday morning repentance has always fuelled soul's greatest singers, and the greatest singers in soul are among the greatest singers of all.

Here are 10 BBC documentaries that shed some fresh light on a musical form that is already well lit from within, with righteous passion.