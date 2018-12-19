5 music docs to watch and 5 to hear over Christmas

The story of the rise and fall of Bros is one of pop's great cautionary tales. In the late-1980s they were set for world domination, selling 10 million copies of their debut album Push, which went to No.1 in over 20 countries. But their career burned out as quickly as it had ignited, and twin brothers Matt and Luke Goss parted company in 1992. Singer Matt attempted a solo career, drummer Luke went into acting.

This feature-length documentary - set for broadcast on BBC Four on 23 December - is the story of the brothers coming back together after 28 years of barely speaking, and attempting to get the band into shape for a series of sell-out reunion gigs in London. It looks at what happens when everything you've worked for suddenly vanishes, and how you put your past behind you in order to try again.

Available: 23 December until 23 January

