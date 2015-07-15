‘Don’t wish! Do something!’: Annie Nightingale on 50 years of broadcasting

"People seem to like an anniversaries, don't they?" says Annie Nightingale, as if her 50 years in broadcasting is something for other people to celebrate. In fact, the record-breaking DJ (first female Radio 1 presenter, longest-serving Radio 1 presenter, longest career as a female presenter anywhere) is keen for a two-part Radio 2 documentary, On Air With Annie Nightingale (broadcast on July 15 and July 22), to be thought of as much more than a look back at her history on radio and TV.

Annie explains: "It's a way of telling the story of music - it's not me, me, me! I'm just the hook. What fascinates me is how music constantly changes, but, yes, my personal story is weaved through."

Here, with clips from the documentary, Annie talks us through the last 50 years...