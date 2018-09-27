BBC Music Day Quiz: Music and Transport

BBC Music Day 2018 takes place on Friday 28 September 2018, with a huge number of events and activities happening across the UK to celebrate the power of music to change people's lives.

To give you a flavour of what’s in store for BBC Music Day 2018, we’ve created - with our colleagues at BBC Radio 4’s Counterpoint - a series of quizzes around some of our themes for this year. You don't have to have an intimate understanding of the day's timetable to play, but a decent bit of music knowledge will certainly help!