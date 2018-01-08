8 music things we'd like to see make a comeback

In 2000, German experimental video artist Matthias Fritsch filmed a short clip at a Berlin dance parade, focusing at first on a group of street dancers, with a blue-wigged woman in the centre. Suddenly, a man in a vest blunders into the woman, grabbing her. From screen right, there then appears a titan: Technoviking. A bare-chested, mighty-bearded figure with braided hair and a pendant depicting Mjolnir, the hammer of Norse god Thor, he rebukes the man, sending him on his way with a stern point and an unnervingly fierce glare, before continuing on his way down the street with some extremely muscular dance moves, accepting bottles of water and flyers proferred by awed mortals.

Fritsch released the video online in 2001 in an attempt to spark discussion about whether the drama was real or staged. Instead, it went viral, siring hundreds of tribute songs, mashup memes and re-enactments such as Technoviking High School.

Fans attempted to track down the identity of their bare-chested hero. Sadly, the real Technoviking - who remains an enigma - did not take easily to worship, and Fritsch became the defendant in a Berlin court case for infringement of personality rights, eventually being sentenced to pay the man €13,000 in tribute (okay, damages) plus €10,000 in court costs. Although he was ordered to cease publishing Technoviking's image, Fritsch still managed to make a documentary about the whole kerfuffle, The Story of Technoviking [warning: contains adult language].

What we're hoping, though, is that the reason Technoviking is so protective of his intellectual property rights is that he means to use them for himself, dominating the world of hard dance music with the power of Valhalla.