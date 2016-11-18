10 times songs gave us the strangest advice

The relationship between music and wisdom can be a fraught one at times. Ideas that appear to be profound on the page seem ridiculous when sung, just as some sentiments that really hit home when heard in a club sound like total nonsense if applied in real life.

For example, lots of people quote Spice Girls' Wannabe - "If you wanna be my lover / You gotta get with my friends" - as an example of poor advice. But, as it's a song about friendship and a romantic challenge to a would-be suitor, it seems fair to assume the "getting with" isn't meant sexually. It just means you've got to pass the friend test. Similarly, Beyoncé's, "If you liked it then you should have put a ring on it," may be bluntly stated, but the message that we should properly value the best things in life is perfectly valid.

Which is more than can be said for this shower of questionable lyrical recommendations: