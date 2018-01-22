WATCH // Jalen N'Gonda in session for BBC Music Introducing

There's nothing quite like the smoothness of 60s soul music; imagine that exquisite quality of sound and style that made Motown and Stax such household names. This is the territory in which Jalen N'Gonda belongs.

Originally hailing from Maryland, USA and now based in Liverpool, Jalen's music is brimming with tight arrangements and calm confidence, fusing the best elements of soul, rock 'n' roll and a pinch of jazz. Watch the session videos below and you'll see that his songs possess that rare quality of feeling at once both familiar and new. His voice, throughout, is perfectly soulful, with a tenderness and capability that make him so easy to listen to. In the words of his bio, "Jalen will leave you no choice but to be drawn into his world."

Jalen N'Gonda has been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Merseyside and Radio 2's Jo Whiley.