7 unmissable moments from Friday at Reading + Leeds 🤘🏼

Punters heading to the Reading site must have been mightily annoyed if their boss hadn't given them the whole day off. Just days after posting new single Mantra, Bring Me the Horizon sneaked in through the back gate and played an early-afternoon set.

Judging by Daniel P. Carter's tweet, a lot of people seemed to have found out that something was about to happen (🤔), and happen big. What an absolutely insane way to kick off the festival...