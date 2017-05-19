10 hugely famous songs that took less than 10 minutes to write

Some songs are not the product of years of experience and hard-won craftsmanship skills. In some cases, all you need is to be in the middle of an argument and not have anyone else to vent to, which was what happened to Adele. After quite a long discussion with her mum about whether she should leave West Norwood and head for university, she huffed off to her room, no doubt slamming the door and throwing herself on the bed.

But then words started to form about home, and about roots, and about taking your place, so she picked up her guitar, and before 10 minutes was up she'd written her very first song, Hometown Glory, which would eventually become her very first single. She later told the audience at her 2015 special Adele at the BBC: "It was all about how I felt about London and stuff like that. I actually wrote it on guitar, and I was at school at the time. I got my friend at school to transpose onto piano - because I probably could play it, but it'd probably take about 12 hours because I'm such a snail on the piano trying to sing and play at the same time."